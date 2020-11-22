Paul Merson issues warning to Liverpool FC about Leicester City test

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool FC that they will not be able to stop Jamie Vardy from running riot when they host Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Foxes to Merseyside on Sunday evening in a top-of-the-table clash, with Leicester City currently a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men in the table.

Liverpool FC are aiming to bounce back to winning ways after their draw against Manchester City before the international break, while Leicester are aiming to make it four wins on the spin in the top flight.

Vardy has been in superb form for Leicester City so far this season, with the striker having netted eight goals and made one assist in eight Premier League games.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Liverpool FC will have their work cut out in trying to stop Vardy this weekend when they host Brendan Rodgers’ side at home.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Jamie Vardy is going to have fun against Liverpool this weekend.

“I don’t see how they can stop him. ‘Take Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out of that back four and they don’t have the pace to cope.

“Liverpool would be alright against any other team. But not this Leicester team. And it’s because of Vardy.

“No-one else has a forward like that – and he loves scoring in the big games against the big teams. ‘I don’t personally think Liverpool are going to stop him. So they will have to try and outscore him.

“They’ve still got plenty of firepower and I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will be shutting up shop. He will go on the attack.

“Don’t forget, Liverpool don’t lose at Anfield. Their record there is incredible. So even a draw is a good result for Leicester.

“I think Leicester would take that now, even with all the injuries Liverpool have got.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to retain their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy in style last term.

The Reds will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Serie A side Atalanta in their next group game.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip