Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane is backing Liverpool FC to win the title ahead of Manchester City this season.

The Reds are aiming to defend their top-flight crown after having lifted the trophy last term following an impressive season from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC won the title with seven games to spare and finished a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit are now looking to try and defend their top-flight crown and they are currently third in the table after eight games, and just one point off top spot.

Liverpool FC played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon in an entertaining top-flight clash.

Former Manchester United star Keane believes that as things stand, Liverpool FC are still the clear favourites to retain their Premier League title this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle on Sunday, Keane said: “We know about Liverpool’s quality, but I look at the body language and mind-set and hunger of teams who have won the league, and I see that so much in this Liverpool team.

“I still think it’s going to take a lot to stop this team. I know they’re not at their best, they’re grinding out results.

“But Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with that result. Winning championships is about dealing with setbacks and disappointments and I saw that with Liverpool today.

“I think the big worry for Man City, they are always brilliant to watch, but it’s the lack of goals. I think it will be very difficult for them to win the league.

“When you look at their squad, to only have two strikers, the board have to be critical of themselves. They only have themselves to blame. I don’t see Man City winning the league this season.”

Liverpool FC will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the international break when they take on Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds will then switch their attentions back to Champions League affairs and their home clash against Atalanta in the group stage on 25 November.

