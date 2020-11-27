Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 defeat by Atalanta

Michael Owen criticised Liverpool FC for producing a “really poor” performance as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Atalanta at home in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

After a goalless first half at Anfield, the Serie A side scored twice in four second-half minutes as Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens netted for the visitors.

The Reds struggled to click into gear on Merseyside as they slumped to a disappointing defeat at their home ground.

Liverpool FC still top Champions League Group D – the Reds are two points ahead of both Ajax and Atalanta in the table with two games left to play.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen was not at all impressed by what he saw from the Reds as they slumped to a disappointing defeat at their home ground.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Owen said: “It was a really really poor performance, the worst we’ve seen from Liverpool in a long time.

“It’s one of those where you go, ‘let’s put this to one side and focus on the next one.’

“You always must look at the positives. If you are going to have a bad day, you should have it today.

“If you said at the start of the group, you need one win from the last two games, then Liverpool would have taken it.

“If you are going to lose one then this is not a bad one. It is not ideal but it’s better than (losing) on Saturday.”

Liverpool FC will now need to dust themselves down as they prepare to return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

