Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool FC are still the favourites to win the Premier League title this season despite their recent injury setbacks.

Joe Gomez has been ruled out of action for a number of months after undergoing surgery to correct a knee problem he picked up in England training last week.

Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, with the Dutch defender having also undergone a knee operation to rule him out for a long period.

Liverpool FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table and a point behind leaders Leicester City as things stand.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that losing two of their key defenders could mean that the Reds end up even more attack-minded under Jurgen Klopp as they aim to defend their Premier League crown this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Losing Joe Gomez is just going to make Liverpool even more attack-minded – and they are still the team to beat in the title race.

“I think it’s a big test for Jurgen Klopp to be without Gomez and Virgil van Dijk for any length of time.

“But the way they set up against Manchester City was probably a sign of things to come.

“Who would have thought in their wildest dreams that Liverpool would play Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino together away to one of the best teams in the country?

“I think it shocked City – and it worked. City didn’t exactly dominate them, did they?

“Playing like that gives you so many options and gets all of your attacking talent on the pitch at the same time.

“That gives Liverpool a fear factor. How many teams are going to want to face them when Jota is added to that front three of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane?

“Assuming Salah comes back quickly from his positive Covid test, those four together could be frightening over the next few months.”

He added: “I still think they are the team to beat, even with all these injuries. If you finish above Liverpool and don’t win the league this season, you’re bang out of luck.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds have won five, drawn two and lost one of their opening eight games in the top flight this season to leave them behind the Foxes and Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip