Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Mohamed Salah’s “unbelievable” strength following his brilliant form for Liverpool FC in recent seasons.

The Egypt international has become one of Liverpool FC’s most important players since signing for the Reds from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017.

Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool FC to win the Premier League and Champions League trophies in recent seasons and he is widely considered to be one of world football’s finest attacking talents.

Liverpool FC defender Alexander-Arnold believes that Salah’s strength on the ball is one of his defining attributes.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Alexander-Arnold said of Salah: “He’s ripped as well!

“But you see the way he can shield the ball and bully defenders with his body. He loves to get them close and then spin them, doesn’t he?

“He’s unbelievably strong, and he’s lightning fast as well. With those sort of players, both of our wingers, it’s so hard to defend against.

“You can’t get close to them and you can’t give them space because they’re so good in both situations.”

Salah is set to be ruled out of action for a short period after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old will now perform a period of self-isolation and he could miss Liverpool FC’s next two matches against Leicester City in the Premier League and Atalanta in the Champions League.

Salah has been in top form for the Reds so far this season, scoring eight goals in his eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Premier League this term. He has also netted twice and made an assist in the Champions League.

