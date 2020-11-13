The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines feature a number of reports about the potential defensive signings Liverpool FC could make in the January transfer window after Joe Gomez was ruled out of action for a number of months due to a knee injury.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in signing midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United next year.

Liverpool FC have placed RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of their wanted list for further defensive reinforcements amid the news of Joe Gomez’s knee injury. (The Athletic)

Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jerome Boateng, 32, on a free transfer when his contract expires at Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (Sport Bild via The Sun)

Chelsea FC are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign 21-year-old midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United in the January transfer window – but they will have to sell at least two senior players to raise the funds. (Football Insider)

Liverpool FC are looking at former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat, 31, as a potential solution to their defensive crisis after Joe Gomez joined Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines. (TEAMtalk)

Inter Milan will try to sign Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud, 34, in the January transfer window. The striker has only made three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season. (CalcioMercato)

Real Madrid could sell Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur in a permanent deal for just £15m next summer as Zinedine Zidane prepares to cut ties with the 31-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo via talkSPORT)

Versatile Austria international David Alaba, 28, is open to a move to Liverpool FC as he edges to closer to the exit door at Bayern Munich. (Football Insider via The Mirror)

