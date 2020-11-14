Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window to add defensive cover to their squad.

The Reds have been rocked by the news that Joe Gomez is set to join Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after the England international was ruled out for a number of months following knee surgery.

The injuries to Van Dijk and Gomez has left Liverpool FC short of options at the back as the Reds aim to try and defend their Premier League title this season.

Inevitably, the setbacks are likely to spark speculation linking the Merseyside outfit with a number of potential defensive signings in the January transfer window.

Former Reds star Nicol feels that Liverpool FC must now go out and try to sign French defender Upamecano, 22, from RB Leipzig in the January window.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN FC, Nicol said: “Oh my goodness, [Liverpool’s title chances] drop a good 20, 25 per cent from where they were, without Van Dijk.

“I think right now Liverpool absolutely, because of this injury, have to go out and spend a lot of money.

“Joe Gomez, at 23 years of age, has already had two major surgeries. That means the chances of it happening again rise.

“You’re talking about percentages of Liverpool defending [the title], you talk about percentages of a player having another bad injury.

“So I think this forces them into it and they should go and get Upamecano.”

Liverpool FC – who won the title with seven games to spare last season – are currently in third place in the Premier League table and a point behind leaders Leicester City.

The Reds will return to top-flight action after the international break when they take on leaders Leicester City at Anfield on 21 November.

