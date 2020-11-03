Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Reading winger Michael Olise but the Premier League champions face competition from Chelsea FC, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that the English champions have been tracking the Reading forward following his impressive performances for the Royals in the Championship this term.

The sane article states that Arsenal, Leeds United and Wolves have been interested in the Reading starlet for some time but Liverpool FC have entered the fray alongside Chelsea FC, Everton and Manchester City in the past few weeks.

According to the same story, Olise is also attracting interest from some European giants such as Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Napoli following his influential performances for the Championship outfit.

The report claims that Reading are in a difficult position given the teenager has just 18 months left to run on his current deal with the Championship club to put potential suitors in a strong negotiating position.

The website claim that Chelsea FC could have an advantage given Olise previously played for their youth team, while his brother Richard is currently part of the west London side’s youth set up.

Olise has scored two goals and has made three assists in nine games in the Championship this term to help Reading secure top spot in the Championship.

The France Under-18 international has made 35 appearances for the Royals since his moving to the club from Manchester City in 2019.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Serie A side Atalanta on Tuesday, while Chelsea FC will host Rennes on Wednesday night.

