Liverpool FC could try and sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana to bolster their back four in the future, according to Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season after Van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last month.

The 29-year-old has left a huge void in the Liverpool FC team given his influential performances in Klopp’s starting XI over the past three years.

Liverpool FC have relied heavily on Joe Gomez since Van Dijk’s knee problem, using four different centre-half partners alongside the England international.

Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, Fabinho and Joel Matip have all partnered Gomez in Klopp’s team, helping the Reds to remain unbeaten since a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa before the international break.

Fofana has made seven appearances for Leicester in the current campaign following the teenager’s big-money move to the King Power Stadium from Saint-Etienne in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Watford striker Deeney believes that the likes of Liverpool FC could come in for Fofana in the near future.

“I think Fofana, the centre-half. He, for me, at 19 is showing very similar [qualities] to what [Virgil] van Dijk did when he came down from Celtic to Southampton,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“I think in maybe two years time one of the big boys will try and buy him.”

Fofana scored two goals in 30 games in all competitions during his three seasons in the Saint-Etienne team.

The 19-year-old has started alongside Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu in the Leicester team in the current campaign.

Leicester are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and a point ahead of third-placed Liverpool FC.

However, the reigning Premier League champions will host Leicester in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday 21 November.

