Liverpool FC are looking at former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat as a potential solution to their defensive crisis, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that the Premier League champions are considering a swoop to sign the Netherlands international to ease their defensive woes.

The same article states that Janmaat is a free agent after the 31-year-old was released by Watford at the end of the Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has given his compatriot a glowing review ahead of the Merseyside outfit’s potential move to sign the ex-Newcastle defender.

TEAMtalk is reporting that the versatile Dutch defender is eager to secure a contract until the end of the 2020-21 season after Janmaat recovered from a knee problem.

The report adds that Liverpool FC view Janmaat as a “stop-gap measure” and the defending Premier League champions would only look to sign the free agent on a short-term deal.

Janmaat recovered from a knee injury in recent months to work his way back to full fitness, according to the report.

The Netherlands international scored eight goals in 145 appearances in the Premier League during six seasons in the top flight with Newcastle followed by Watford.

Janmaat spent the past four seasons at the Hornets but the full-back made a mere eight appearances in the Premier League last term.

Liverpool FC are currently without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to injury, while Joel Matip has struggled with fitness issues this season.

The Reds will host Leicester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

