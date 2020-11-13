Liverpool FC look set to be disappointed in the race to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich in January, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the Premier League champions are interested in a bid for the Austria international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC had been alerted to Alaba given that the 28-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, the versatile defender has been in protracted contract talks with the Bundesliga outfit about signing a new long-term contract.

The report points out that Liverpool FC and other potential suitors will be able to enter negotiations with Alaba about a free transfer in a month and a half.

However, Bild report that Bayern Munich aren’t prepared to sell Alaba in January to dampen Liverpool FC’s hopes of signing the Austrian defender to ease their injury crisis at the back.

The German media outlet claim that the Bundesliga champions would rather keep Alaba until the end of the season rather than sell the defender in a cut-price deal in January.

Alaba has been a key part of the Bayern team over the past 11 seasons at the Allianz Arena after the defender came through the ranks at the Bundesliga giants.

The Austria international has won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns during his Bayern career, highlighting the experience that he would add to the Liverpool FC defence.

The Reds will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 21 November.

