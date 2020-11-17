Liverpool FC urged to sign 28-year-old Bayern Munich defender

Emile Heskey has urged Liverpool FC to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Austria international in the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC are thought to be monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation at the Allianz Arena given Alaba is set to become a free agent next summer.

Alaba has indicated that he won’t be extending his stay at the reigning Bundesliga and Champions League title winners.

Liverpool FC are believed to be in the market to sign a new defender after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to season-ending knee injuries.

The title holders are also set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next month, while Fabinho is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Alaba would provide valued versatility to the Liverpool FC team given his ability to play at centre-half or full-back.

Former Liverpool FC striker Heskey is urging the Reds to sign Alaba to bolster their defence.

“I think so [Liverpool FC should pursue a deal for Alaba],” Heskey told Rousing The Kop.

“You’ve got a player who plays left back, left side centre back and left wing back and he can step into midfield as well.

“You’ve got a younger version of James Milner, someone who can tick all the boxes but tick them well.

“If you look at what he’s achieved, he’s a winner, so he knows what it takes to win and that’s what you want within your squad.

“Because that rubs off on the younger players as well because what you do and what you’ve achieved, they want to do as well.”

Alaba has scored 32 times in 396 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons in the Bayern Munich first team after coming through the ranks at the Allianz Arena.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cup and two Champions League titles during his Bayern Munich career.

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

