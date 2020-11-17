Liverpool FC are facing a five-way battle to win the race to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are facing a lot of competition for the Bayern Munich full-back.

The same article states that Alaba is set to become a free agent next summer but suitors could sign the 28-year-old in a cut-price deal in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants to sign Alaba to replace veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The report goes on to add that Juventus have moved ahead of Liverpool FC in the race to sign the experienced Bayern defender.

Tuttosport go on to write that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Alaba’s situation at the Bundesliga giants.

Alaba has indicated that he won’t sign a new contract with Bayern Munich before the end of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The 28-year-old has scored 32 times in 396 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons at Bayern Munich.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cup and two Champions League crowns.

Liverpool FC are looking at signing a new centre-half in the January transfer window after losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to injury.

The Reds will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

