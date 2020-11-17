Liverpool FC will sign an “A-list centre-half” in the January transfer window to ease their defensive concerns, according to former Reds striker Don Hutchison.

The defending Premier League champions are in the midst of an injury crisis at the back after Joe Gomez joined Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Netherlands international suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton last month after Van Dijk came out worse of a collision with England international Jordan Pickford.

Gomez succumbed to a patellar tendon problem during England training last week before the 23-year-old underwent an operation to all but end his participation in the current Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp is also set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next month after the English defender suffered a calf injury in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City last time out.

Former Reds striker Hutchison is confident that the defending champions will address the problem in the January transfer window.

“[Klopp will] come up with a game plan and he may give one of the rookie centre-halves a chance to stake a claim because it might dent their confidence if they see Jordan Henderson or James Milner go and play in their position,” Hutchison told ESPN FC.

“So he might give Nat Phillips a start, who’s very, very good in the air, I think Rhys Williams is a little bit quicker over the ground, so he might play him [against Leicester] looking at the Jamie Vardy factor.

“But it’s important that whoever plays, and I think Fabinho’s going to be fit, but I think whoever fills this void in the short term tries to get Liverpool through the next few games, the next period, to try and get them to January.

“I think Upamecano’s buyout clause at Leipzig is £40m [next summer], so that’s not a huge amount of money for such a young talent.

“Koulibaly is still at Napoli, who was valued at about £60m, so I think what it does is it really pushes Liverpool into the transfer market to go and buy an A-list centre-half, and when Joe Gomez is back and when Virgil van Dijk is back, they’ve still got that quality.

“The squad from there will only be stronger.”

Liverpool FC sold Croatia international Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer to leave Jurgen Klopp light on centre-half options.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Ajax centre-half Perr Schuurs, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Brighton starlet Ben White.

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

