Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign free agent Ezequiel Garay to bolster their injury-stricken defence, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that Garay is available on a free transfer after the Argentina international was released by Valencia at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the 34-year-old has been offered to Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona to help ease their respective defensive headaches for the rest of the campaign.

According to the same story, the South American defender represents a cheap solution to their defensive issues given Garay could sign a relatively inexpensive contract.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City in the January transfer window but the La Liga side could be priced out of a move.

Sport suggest FC Barcelona could instead turn to Garay but may face a transfer battle with the defending Premier League champions.

Garay has played for Newell’s Old Boys, Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Benfica, Zenit St Petersburg and Valencia throughout a journeyman career.

Liverpool FC are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back – and James Milner picked up a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds will take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night before Liverpool FC face Wolves at Anfield next Sunday.

