Liverpool FC are set to compete with bitter derby rivals Everton for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are desperate to sign a new centre-half to ease their defensive headache after losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to injury.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have a depleted defensive line and that the Merseyside outfit will need to reinforce their backline at the earliest available opportunity to have any chance of retaining their Premier League title.

According to the same story, the Reds are interested in Torino defender Bremer as a potential January recruit after his impressive performances for the Serie A outfit.

The Liverpool Echo write that Everton aren’t as desperate as Liverpool FC for a new centre-half given that Carlo Ancelotti has Yerry Mina, Michae, Keane and Mason Holgate at his disposal.

The report claims that Bremer would fit Liverpool FC’s profile for new signings because of his age – and the 23-year-old Torino defender would have room to improve at the Anfield outfit.

Bremer moved to Torino on a five-year deal from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian centre-half has scored six times in 43 games in all competitions over the past three seasons in the Italian top flight.

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip