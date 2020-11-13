Liverpool FC should consider a swoop to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski in the January transfer window, according to former Reds goalkeeper Chris Kirkland.

The Reds are contending with an injury crisis at the back after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for a long spell following a clash with Jordan Pickford in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Everton last month.

Joel Matip made his first start since the Merseyside derby in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend after Joe Gomez had partnered Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams in the pair’s absence.

However, Jurgen Klopp suffered a further blow on Wednesday evening when it was confirmed that Gomez had sustained a serious knee problem during England training.

Matip’s persistent injury problems over the past four seasons means that Liverpool FC are unlikely to be able to rely on the former Cameroon international on a weekly basis.

Liverpool FC have inevitably been linked with a swoop to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window, including Ajax defender Perr Schuurs.

Former Reds goalkeeper Kirkland believes the Premier League champions should consider a swoop for two-time England international Tarkowski.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk about Tarkowski at Burnley,” Kirkland told the Football Fancast podcast.

“I like him, I think he’s decent. You can’t go, ‘well will he do what Van Dijk does?’ Because that’s impossible, nobody does that.”

Tarkowski has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Burnley but the England defender looks set to force a move away from Turf Moor.

The 27-year-old has netted five times in 132 games in the Premier League over the past five seasons.

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday 21 November.

