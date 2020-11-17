Liverpool FC have decided against a move to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to report in England.

The Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Liverpool FC won’t sign Koulibaly in the January transfer window despite being regularly linked with the Senegal international over the past few seasons.

The same article states that the Reds are in the market to sign a new defender to provide cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after losing the duo to long-term knee injuries and leaving Jurgen Klopp with a big void to fill at the heart of his defence.

According to the same report, Liverpool FC have opted not to pursue a move to sign Koulibaly after the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards decided against a deal in the summer due to the 29-year-old Senegal star’s asking price and age.

The German head coach only has Joel Matip as his recognised centre-half after Liverpool FC sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer.

Liverpool FC have inevitably been linked with a host of centre-halves since losing Van Dijk to injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby back in October.

The defending Premier League champions have been credited with an interest in Napoli defender Koulibaly, Ajax youngster Perr Schuurs and Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Koulibaly has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few seasons, including a switch to Liverpool FC where his compatriot Sadio Mane plays.

The African star has established himself as one of the top defenders in Serie A since his move to Napoli from Genk in 2014.

Liverpool FC will take on Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip