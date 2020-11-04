Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC are ready to make a bud to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are preparing to launch an offer for the Senegal international to help resolve their injury crisis at the back.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the 29-year-old following his standout performances for Napoli over the past six seasons in the Italian top flight.

According to the same story, the Reds believe Koulibaly could provide a solution to their centre-half headache after losing to Virgil van Dijk to a season-long injury.

The report goes on to add that the Merseyside outfit were interested in the African defender in the summer but Liverpool FC ultimately decided against a move for the Napoli star due to his price tag.

Calciomercato claim that the Reds have adjusted their stance given the injuries to Van Dijk, Fabinho and Joel Matip to force Klopp to use untested top-flight centre-halves Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in their last two games.

Koulibaly has scored 10 times in 249 games in all competitions over the past six and a half seasons at the Serie A outfit following his move to Napoli from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal defender could link up with his compatriot Sadio Mane at Liverpool FC if the centre-half completes a January switch to Anfield.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

