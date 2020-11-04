Liverpool FC set to make January offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - report

Liverpool FC are ready to make a January bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 4 November 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC are ready to make a bud to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are preparing to launch an offer for the Senegal international to help resolve their injury crisis at the back.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the 29-year-old following his standout performances for Napoli over the past six seasons in the Italian top flight.

According to the same story, the Reds believe Koulibaly could provide a solution to their centre-half headache after losing to Virgil van Dijk to a season-long injury.

The report goes on to add that the Merseyside outfit were interested in the African defender in the summer but Liverpool FC ultimately decided against a move for the Napoli star due to his price tag.

Calciomercato claim that the Reds have adjusted their stance given the injuries to Van Dijk, Fabinho and Joel Matip to force Klopp to use untested top-flight centre-halves Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in their last two games.

Koulibaly has scored 10 times in 249 games in all competitions over the past six and a half seasons at the Serie A outfit following his move to Napoli from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal defender could link up with his compatriot Sadio Mane at Liverpool FC if the centre-half completes a January switch to Anfield.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes admission about Arsenal signing Thomas Partey
Mason Mount
‘His attitude is first class’: Frank Lampard delighted by Chelsea FC midfielder
Gary Neville
‘I was shocked’: Gary Neville on Chelsea FC star being linked with exit
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s win at Man United
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC set to make offer for Borussia Monchengladbach defender – report
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane predicts where Man United will finish this season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Stan Wawrinka
Paris Masters 2020: Stan Wawrinka beats Dan Evans to keep London hopes alive
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta
Paul Merson
Paul Merson describes Chelsea FC star as a ‘Rolls-Royce’
ScoopDragon Football News Network