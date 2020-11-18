Liverpool FC need to sign two new centre-halves in the January transfer window, according to former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips.

The defending Premier League champions are in the middle of an injury crisis at the back after the Reds lost Joe Gomez to a season-ending knee injury last week.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury during a training session with England before the Liverpool FC defender underwent an operation to correct the patellar tendon problem.

Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after the Netherlands international suffered an ACL injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby last month.

The Dutch defender isn’t expected to play again in the 2020-21 season to leave Liverpool FC without their first-choice centre-half pairing.

Joel Matip has struggled to stay fit over the past few seasons and Fabinho suffered a hamstring injury when he deputised for Van Dijk last month.

Former Sunderland striker Phillips believes Liverpool FC need to sign two new centre-halves in the January transfer window in order to challenge for the Premier League title.

“They may look to sign one permanently and one on loan,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Liverpool definitely need to sign one centre-back permanently – 100 per cent.

“You cannot play the whole season with a stand-in centre-half who is a midfield player and a young centre-half as well because they will get tested and make mistakes. One is young and one is out of position.

“It is critical that Liverpool enter the market in January and I am sure the recruitment department are identifying players and doing their homework.

“They need to get it right because it is a huge area of the pitch to have players missing.

“You win titles on a solid defence and last season it showed. All of a sudden it has been disrupted. It is going to be a big test.

“They need to definitely sign one permanently and then maybe nick one on loan with a view to a permanent next summer.”

The Reds failed to sign a new centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window despite offloading Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg.

Liverpool FC will host Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

