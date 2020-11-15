Liverpool FC warned about signing Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho next summer

John Barnes has expressed his reservations about the possibility of Liverpool FC signing Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho next summer.

The defending Premier League champions have been regularly linked with potential swoops to sign Mbappe and Sancho over the past couple of seasons.

Mbappe has previously spoken in glowing terms about Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp to fuel speculation that the France international could move to Anfield.

Sancho has been attracting heavy interest from the Premier League following Manchester United’s attempts to sign the former Manchester City youth player over the summer.

Klopp still has strong ties to Sancho’s current club Borussia Dortmund, fuelling speculation that the Reds could beat their bitter rivals to the 20-year-old’s signature.

Diogo Jota’s arrival this summer has highlighted that Liverpool FC’s formidable front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane isn’t invincible.

The Portuguese forward is putting Firmino under pressure for a starting spot in Klopp’s XI after a return of seven goals in nine games in all competitions.

And former Liverpool FC captain Barnes has questioned whether signing either Mbappe or Sancho next summer would be a wise move for the Reds.

“Liverpool now can attract the best players in the world,” Barnes said.

“The kind of guys that we should be attracting are going to have to fit into the Liverpool philosophy, which means selflessness, humility, working for the team.

“No matter how good you are. Klopp will be looking at if you’re willing to come and work for the team and not feel superior to team-mates.”

Barnes added: “I’m looking at Sancho and Mbappe in particular thinking, are they the right characters for Liverpool? Maybe Sancho is, I don’t necessarily know him but he seems to be a level-headed boy.

“Mbappe I don’t know, he’s a very talented player. But is he going to work the way Mane and Salah works defensively? I don’t know.”

Liverpool FC are in third position in the Premier League table and two points adrift of leaders Leicester City after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City at The Eithad last weekend.

The Premier League holders will welcome their former manager Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side to Anfield in their next top-flight fixture on Saturday afternoon.

