Liverpool FC are interested in Ajax defender Perr Schuurs after the Dutch youngster’s impressive performance against the Premier League champions earlier this month, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC have been aware of Schuurs for some time given the Ajax defender had a trial at the Merseyside outfit back in 2017.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were impressed with Schuurs but the Reds decided against a move and keep monitoring the centre-half as his development continued at Fortuna Sittard.

According to the same story, the defending Premier League champions have continued to keep tabs on Schuurs despite his move to Ajax from Fortuna Sittard.

The report reveals that the Ajax defender has earned favourable comparisons to Virgil van Dijk following his composed and imposing performance in the Dutch side’s defence.

The Mirror claims that Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool FC coaches were impressed by Schuurs’ display in their 1-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League last month.

Schuurs scored 10 goals in 60 games for Eerste Divisie side Fortuna Sittard before he completed a permanent move to Ajax in 2018.

The Ajax number three has netted twice in 21 games in all competitions over the past season and a half for the Dutch giants.

Sittard hasn’t been capped by the Netherlands natural team but he was called up to their squad for the Uefa Nations League games against Poland and Italy.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Serie A outfit Atalanta in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.

