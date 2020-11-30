Liverpool FC have submitted a £27m bid to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions have made an offer for the highly-rated Dutch defender.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have made signing Schuurs a priority in the January transfer window given their catalogue of injuries at the back.

According to the same story, the Reds have opened negotiations with a £27m offer for the Netherlands international in the hope of wrapping up a deal before the January transfer window opens.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign a centre-half in the January transfer window.

The Italian media outlet add that the Reds have also made an approach for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk to a season-long knee injury after the Netherlands international suffered his setback following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge in the Merseyside derby last month.

The Reds have also lost England international Joe Gomez to injury for the campaign, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for a couple more weeks with a calf problem.

Liverpool FC will face Schuurs and his Ajax side in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night before the Reds host Wolves in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

