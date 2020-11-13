Liverpool FC interested in 20-year-old Dutch defender – report

Liverpool FC are interested in Ajax defender Perr Schuurs as a potential replacement for Joe Gomez, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that the Premier League champions are looking at a number of different defensive signings in the January transfer window following their injury crisis at the back.

The same article states that the Reds have been touted with an interest in Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kaban and Ajax centre-half Schuurs after Gomez joined Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool FC’s list of long-term injury casualties.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are one of two clubs keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Ajax defender after the Reds faced Schuurs and his Ajax team-mates in the Champions League earlier this season.

The report goes on to add that Serie A duo AC Milan and Inter Milan are both interested in the Ajax centre-half following his impressive performances under Erik ten Hag this season.

CalcioMercato go on to add that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has a “strong interest” in Schuurs, but the Italian media outlet don’t expect Ajax to sell their promising defender.

The article adds that Ajax value Schuurs at around €30m (£27m) given that the 20-year-old still has two years left to run on his current deal at the Eredivisie giants.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Ajax in their Champions League meeting at the Amsterdam Arena earlier this season.

The Reds will take on league leaders Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 21 November.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip