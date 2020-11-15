Liverpool FC keeping tabs on Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo - report

Liverpool FC are looking at Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo as a potential January signing, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 15 November 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese TV Network Sic Noticias, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in the Portugal international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are prepared to hand the 26-year-old a five-year contact in order to land the former Sporting Lisbon defender.

According to the same story, the Reds may have some reservations about the Portuguese defender as Semedo served a spell in prison during his stint at Villarreal in 2018.

Liverpool FC are in a precarious position at the back after Jurgen Klopp suffered a further blow last week following Joe Gomez’s injury.

The England international suffered a serious knee problem during a training session with Gareth Southgate’s squad before the 23-year-old underwent surgery on a patellar tendon injury.

Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after the Netherlands international suffered a long-term knee injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby back in October.

Liverpool FC lost Fabinho to a hamstring injury after the versatile Brazilian international had initially provided cover at centre-half.

Joel Matip is the only fit centre-half in the Reds squad but the former Cameroon international has struggled to stay fit over the past few seasons.

Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips could start at centre-half when Liverpool FC host Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC handed Christian Pulisic boost ahead of Newcastle United trip - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
David Ornstein delivers latest transfer update for Arsenal fans
Reece James
Ashley Cole: What I really think about Reece James at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Reece James names two Chelsea FC signings who have helped him improve
Jurgen Klopp
Glen Johnson: What I think about Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool FC
Related Articles

Home »
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea FC handed Christian Pulisic boost ahead of Newcastle United trip - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
David Ornstein delivers latest transfer update for Arsenal fans
Reece James
Ashley Cole: What I really think about Reece James at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Reece James names two Chelsea FC signings who have helped him improve
Jurgen Klopp
Glen Johnson: What I think about Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network