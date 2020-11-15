Liverpool FC are interested in Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese TV Network Sic Noticias, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in the Portugal international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are prepared to hand the 26-year-old a five-year contact in order to land the former Sporting Lisbon defender.

According to the same story, the Reds may have some reservations about the Portuguese defender as Semedo served a spell in prison during his stint at Villarreal in 2018.

Liverpool FC are in a precarious position at the back after Jurgen Klopp suffered a further blow last week following Joe Gomez’s injury.

The England international suffered a serious knee problem during a training session with Gareth Southgate’s squad before the 23-year-old underwent surgery on a patellar tendon injury.

Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines after the Netherlands international suffered a long-term knee injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby back in October.

Liverpool FC lost Fabinho to a hamstring injury after the versatile Brazilian international had initially provided cover at centre-half.

Joel Matip is the only fit centre-half in the Reds squad but the former Cameroon international has struggled to stay fit over the past few seasons.

Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips could start at centre-half when Liverpool FC host Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield next Saturday.

