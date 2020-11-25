Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atalanta

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage following an impressive run in Europe this season.

Liverpool FC edged to narrow victories over Ajax and FC Midtjylland before the Merseyside outfit were 5-0 winners against Atalanta in Italy last time out in the Champions League.

The Reds require just a point against the Serie A side to book their place in the knockout phase and provide Jurgen Klopp with a chance to rest players for their last two group-stage fixtures.

Liverpool FC produced an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield at the weekend courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as well as Jonny Evans’ own goal.

Former Reds striker Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-0 victory over Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool have a 100 per cent record going into their fourth Champions League fixture,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They blew Atalanta out the water in their last meeting and despite a growing list of injuries, Liverpool sit joint top of the Premier League and in first place in their Champions League group.

“Seventh in Serie A, Atalanta have had mixed fortunes so far this season. The Italians will feel that they must take something from this, albeit it being a mighty task.

“Liverpool’s forward line were as lively as ever against Leicester on Sunday. Atalanta’s conqueror from the first match between the sides, Diogo Jota, has carried his form on to the domestic scene and netted yet again on Sunday.

“He’s obviously one to keep an eye on, however, Sadio Mane has been in top form all season.

“The Senegalese striker had six shots on goal during Sunday’s match, and with a goal against Atalanta already to his name, I think he’ll be amongst the goals again in a home victory.”

Liverpool FC are looking to qualify for Champions League knockout phase from the group stage for the 10th time in the club’s history.

The Reds are aiming to finish top of their Champions League group in successive seasons.

Liverpool FC are bidding to win the Champions League title for the seventh time in the club’s history as well as reach their third Champions League final in four years.

