Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the top flight since a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at the start of October.

Liverpool FC have managed to weather a defensive crisis after losing Virgil van Dijk to a season-ending knee problem and Fabinho to a hamstring problem over the past month.

However, Jurgen Klopp suffered a further blow before the international break when Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for a month due to a calf problem before Joe Gomez’s season was cut short by a knee injury.

Liverpool FC will be forced to deploy a makeshift defence against Jamie Vardy and his Leicester team-mate at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester have won their last three Premier League games thanks to victories over Arsenal, Leeds United and Wolves.

The Foxes are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 victory over Leicester at Anfield in spite of their injury problems.

“As we all know, Liverpool come into this with a few key players missing. One huge positive that has come from this is the emergence of Diogo Jota,” Owen is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He’s been in incredible form and will have the platform to play a huge role here again. The Reds are a bit light in midfield but Jurgen Klopp still has options, so the team should be strong enough.

“As for Leicester, they have a good side with their main threat being on the counter-attack.

“That will be where Liverpool will be concerned the most, but Leicester have injuries of their own. I’m expecting an open match, and I think Liverpool will win with both teams scoring.”

Liverpool FC have won five of their last six games against Leicester, underlining their dominance of the fixture.

The Reds were 4-0 winners against Leicester at the King Power Stadium back in December.

Liverpool FC will host Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night before the Reds make the trip to Brighton on Saturday 28 November.

