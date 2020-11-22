Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy will help Leicester City to exploit Liverpool FC’s makeshift defence at Anfield on Sunday night, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Leicester will make the trip to the defending champions in the final fixture of the weekend as Leicester look to underline their title credentials.

Liverpool FC lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Joe Gomez suffered a season-ending knee injury during England training to prematurely end his participation in Liverpool FC’s title defence.

The Reds are already without their star defender Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch defender suffered an ACL injury last month.

Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in six games in the Premier League this season to fire Leicester to the top of the table before the international break.

However, six of the 33-year-old’s eight goals have come from the penalty spot in the Premier League this term.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Vardy to fire Leicester to a victory over Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday night.

“I will be interested to see how Liverpool replace their missing players but whoever comes in needs to be at the top of their game,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Leicester play great football and Jamie Vardy, who is flying, can exploit Liverpool’s makeshift defence.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last nine Premier league games at Anfield, winning seven of those fixtures.

The defending Premier League champions have come from behind to win in their last three Premier League games at Anfield.

Leicester, meanwhile, have won six successive games in all competitions.

Liverpool FC will host Serie A side Atalanta in their next Champions League game on Wednesday night before the Reds make the trip to Brighton next weekend.

