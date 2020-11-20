‘A real test’: Ian Wright predicts Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Ian Wright has claimed that Liverpool FC are set for a “real test” of their Premier League title credentials when they host Leicester City this weekend.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Premier League leaders to Anfield on Sunday as they look to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight following their 1-1 draw away to Manchester City before the international break.

Leicester City have been in superb form so far this term and they currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, with the Foxes a point ahead of Liverpool FC as things stand.

Former Arsenal and England star Wright believes that the Reds are in for a stern test of their title credentials this Sunday when they welcome Brendan Rodgers’ men to Merseyside.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said of Sunday’s clash: “This is a real test for Liverpool simply because of who is missing. They haven’t got any of their back-four playing.

“But what I love about Liverpool is they’re not looking to buy anybody in January and the way they don’t panic. We know Mohamed Salah isn’t playing but they’ve got Diogo Jota there who can play in any of those three places up front.

“If they can beat this Leicester team – which I think is going to be very tough simply because of what Leicester do, who they have, Vardy scoring against the top teams, [James] Maddison didn’t get picked for England, [Youri] Tielemans… the Liverpool midfield are going to have to be right on it.

“If Liverpool don’t close down that midfield and Vardy’s able to penetrate a high line that doesn’t have the main guys in it, we’re talking about something that could be quite painful.

“If Liverpool can get through this test with that back-four, and then maybe Jota coming up with the goods, you have to say that they are elite, mentally and physically.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their Premier League title after having won the trophy in style last season under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have won five, drawn two and lost one of their opening eight games in the Premier League so far this term to leave them behind Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

Klopp’s side will host Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

