Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to secure a point at Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Foxes will make the trip to the defending champions looking to secure their big win on the road in the 2020-21 season.

Leicester were 5-2 winners at Manchester City before Jamie Vardy’s late penalty secured a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates.

The Foxes have won six of their eight games in the Premier League this season following defeats by Aston Villa and West Ham.

Liverpool FC secured a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in their last fixture before the international break to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

The Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho for the visit of Vardy and the rest of the Leicester team.

The English striker has scored eight times in his last seven games in the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Liverpool FC will have to settle for a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Sunday night.

“Liverpool are short of fit centre-halves and they also need to find a way of dealing with Jamie Vardy’s pace,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It may well be that they use Fabinho alongside Joel Matip at the back, if the Brazilian midfielder is fit after his hamstring injury, or ask Jordan Henderson to drop back into defence if Fabinho is not ready yet.

“Nat Phillips is a natural centre-half of course, but his real strength is heading and Leicester never really load the box and send in a lot of crosses.

“Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out too and whether it is Neco Williams or James Milner who replaces him on Sunday, it will be as part of a back four that have never played a competitive game together as a unit before.

“Vardy is probably scenting blood. They will do very well to keep him quiet.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Leicester at the King Power Stadium back in December.

The Merseyside outfit will host Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip