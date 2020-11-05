Diogo Jota states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Diogo Jota has predicted that Liverpool FC will beat Manchester City on Sunday afternoon provided that the Reds can produce a good defensive performance.

The defending Premier League champions have managed to steady the ship since losing 7-2 to Aston Villa before Virgil van Dijk’s season-ending injury.

Liverpool FC travelled to Atalanta in search of a third successive Champions League victory to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side on the brink of a spot in the knockout stage.

The Reds secured a resounding 5-0 victory over the Italian side courtesy of Jota’s hat-trick as well as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Jota has scored six goals in his last four games in all competitions ahead of their trip to their title rivals this weekend.

Klopp’s side kept a clean sheet thanks to good performances from Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams to build some confidence.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were 3-0 winners against Greek side Olympiacos at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo.

Jota believes that the Reds will beat Manchester City provided Liverpool FC keep a clean sheet.

“Well, five goals – that doesn’t happen so often to score five in one game,” Jota told BT Sport after Tuesday night’s game.

“The clean sheet as well… if we can keep a clean sheet against City, I’m pretty sure we can win the game.”

Jota broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a lofted finish after Klopp named the summer signing in his starting line-up ahead of Roberto Firmino.

The Portuguese winger doubled the away side’s lead in the 33rd minute with a clinical goal. He then competed his first Liverpool FC hat-trick and fifth career treble in the 54th minute.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also got on the score-sheet to seal a 5-0 victory.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday looking to move eight points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

