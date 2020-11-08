Gary Lineker reacts to Man City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Manchester City’s centre-half pairing of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the 13th minute at The Etihad after Sadio Mane was fouled by Kyle Walker in the box and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty.

However, the Citizens levelled in the 31st minute when Gabriel Jesus fired home from close range.

Kevin De Bruyne had the chance to put Manchester City ahead from the penalty spot after Joe Gomez’s handball in the box, but the Belgium international fired his low spot-kick wide of the left-hand post.

England legend Lineker was impressed by what he saw from both Laporte and Dias in the heart of Manchester City’s defence throughout the game.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker said: “Not the thriller in the second half we thought it might be, but for the first time since Kompany left, @ManCity look like they have a strong, reliable central-defensive pairing.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had made it clear what he thought of the penalty awarded to Manchester City.

He wrote: “A surprising miss from De Bruyne, but the new handball law is an ass. He’s clearly, desperately trying to get his arm out of the way. It’s just daft.”

The result left Liverpool FC in third place in the Premier League table and one point behind leaders Leicester City. Manchester City are now 11th.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at home on Saturday 21 November.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will travel to Tottenham on the same weekend.

