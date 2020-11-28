Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Burnley

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 win against Burnley at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Eastlands outfit have the opportunity to make up ground on Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur as the two London sides face each other in their derby clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in 14th position in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of current leaders Tottenham to cast doubt on their title challenge this season.

Manchester City have only managed to win one of their three home games in the current campaign so far following a 5-2 loss to Leicester City and a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC.

The Citizens have only managed to secure three points in a 1-0 win against Arsenal at The Etihad.

Burnley, on the other hand, have only managed to win one of their eight games in the Premier League this season to leave Sean Dyche’s side a point above the relegation zone.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

“City are 13th and need to pick up the pace as soon as possible if they’re going to win the title this season,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“A home match against Burnley is a good chance for Pep Guardiola’s men to do exactly that.”

Manchester City have won their last six games against Burnley at The Etihad, winning by a 5-0 margin on three occasions.

Burnley’s only win in 15 trips to Manchester City came in a 1-0 win back in March 2015.

Manchester City are looking to avoid successive Premier League defeats for the third time since Guardiola took charge.

