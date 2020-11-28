Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 win against Burnley at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens will be eager to secure a swift return to winning ways to avoid losing more ground on Premier League title rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Manchester City suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after Son Heung-min and Giovanni Lo Celso got on the score-sheet for Jose Mourinho’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Eastlands outfit are in 13th position in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Spurs to leave Pep Guardiola’s side with a lot of ground to make up in the title race.

Manchester City have only managed to win one of their three Premier League games at The Etihad in the current campaign, securing a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last month.

Burnley are winless on the road in the Premier League this season after collecting a mere four points from four away fixtures in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester City have put five goals past Burnley in each of their past three meetings at Etihad Stadium,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see City scoring quite that many this time – they haven’t managed more than one in any of their past six league games – but the points should still be theirs without too many problems.

“If Sergio Aguero is fit, Pep Guardiola should play him up front. They will make loads of chances on Saturday, and Aguero is the best man to take them – I know he has been injured, but I don’t really understand why Pep Guardiola doesn’t just play his strongest attacking line-up when he is available.

“Burnley look a lot more solid now Ben Mee is back in their defence, but I don’t see them keeping City out.”

Manchester City have won their last six games against Burnley in all competitions to underline their dominance of this fixture.

The Citizens scored 23 times in those five victories over Sean Dyche’s side.

