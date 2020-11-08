Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 1-0 win away to Manchester City in the Premier League at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having taken 16 points from their opening seven games in the top flight this season.

Liverpool FC were impressive 5-0 winners over Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, and they will be hoping to carry that form into Sunday’s showdown with the Citizens.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are currently five points behind Liverpool FC in the table, but they have played a game less than the Merseyside outfit.

However, former Spurs and Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to take all three points when they take on the Citizens in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Writing in his column published in Metro, Berbatov said: “Good game here, Klopp will have a headache with his striking options now that Jota is playing so well.

“City still look unsteady at times, especially at the back, and Liverpool have looked more solid this season, and I think they’ll win here.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and retain their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy in style last term under Klopp.

The Reds will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at Anfield on 21 November.

