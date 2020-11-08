Michael Owen predicts Man City v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to leave Manchester City with a point in Sunday afternoon’s showdown at The Etihad in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC are preparing to travel to face Pep Guardiola’s side as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

The Reds have found some form in recent games and head into the clash having won their last two outings on the bounce in the top flight.

Manchester City are down towards the bottom half of the Premier League table after having taken 11 points from their first six games in the top flight so far this season.

The Citizens are five points behind Liverpool FC as things stand, but they have played a game less than Klopp’s outfit.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see a thrilling game at The Etihad and he is tipping the result to end up as a score draw.

Writing in his column on the BetVictor website, Owen said: “I can’t wait for this one! Last season’s top two do battle in what I expect to be an enthralling encounter at the Etihad.

“Man City may be 10th in the table, but they come into this having won eight of their last nine home Premier League matches.

“With Liverpool losing Virgil van Dijk to injury and Manchester City still to address their issues at the back, I can see goals in this one.

“There have been over 2.5 goals in nine of Liverpool’s last 10 league matches, and I can see that trend continuing here with both sides playing out a score draw.”

The Reds were impressive 5-0 winners over Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League in style last season when they finished top of the table and 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip