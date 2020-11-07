Ian Wright predicts Man City v Liverpool FC

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says he’s expecting to see Liverpool FC beat Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at The Etihad.

The defending Premier League champions are preparing to take on Pep Guardiola’s side away from home in their final game before the next internatonal break.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have won their last two Premier League games on the spin and they currently lead the way at the top of the table, a point ahead of Leicester City.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are down in 10th place in the table but are just five points behind the Merseyside outfit heading into this weekend’s game.

A win for Guardiola’s men would move City to within just two points of Liverpool FC as they look to try and get themselves back into the top part of the table.

However, former Arsenal star Wright is backing Liverpool FC to claim all three points this weekend despite the Reds being without the likes of Virgil van Dijk due to injury.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright said: “Yes, losing Van Dijk is going to cause you a problem, and Fabinho.

“But we’re still talking about a Liverpool team that with everything that’s happened, they’ve still found their way back to top.

“Because going forward, you look at the form of Jota, they’re still for me the best team in the league.

“I expect them [Liverpool FC] to beat them [City] because I feel like they’ve got themselves and their minds back in what they need to do.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their title this season after their impressive triumph in the Premier League last term.

The Reds will take on Leicester and Brighton in their next two Premier League games after the international break.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip