Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Olympiacos

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a resounding win against Olympiacos at The Etihad on Tuesday night.

The Citizens have found their feet quickly in the Champions League this season following two successive victories to start the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Portuguese outfit FC Porto at The Etihad in their opening fixture before Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The Eastlands outfit can move six points ahead of their Greek opponents with a win on Tuesday night, leaving Guardiola’s men on the brink of a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City have found a level of consistency in the Premier League over the past few weeks, securing victories over Arsenal and Sheffield United as well as stalemates with Leeds United and West Ham.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 4-0 victory over Olympiacos at The Etihad on Tuesday night.

“Manchester City chalked up their second clean sheet in a row against Sheffield United at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“This will be music to the ears of City fans who were beginning to question their sides back line.

“The more clean sheets you get, the more you grow in confidence, and I think the Citizens will make it three in a row against their Greek opponents with a comfortable win.”

Manchester City are taking on Olympiacos for the first time in Uefa competition.

The Eastlands outfit have only faced a Greek side in Uefa competitions twice before when Manchester City drew 0-0 with Aris Thessaloniki in the first leg of their round of 32 tie in the Europa League before a 3-0 victory in the return leg at The Etihad.

Remarkably, Olympiacos faced Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves in the 2019-20 campaign.

Tottenham drew 2-2 in Greece before Spurs were 4-2 winners against Olympiacos in north London, while Olympiacos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 win at The Emirates in the last 32.

Wolves beat Olympiacos in the last 16 to end the Greek side’s run.

