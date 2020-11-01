Gary Neville has his say on Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville praised Arsenal for sealing a well-deserved victory thanks to a 1-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City at The Emirates lsat time out.

The north London side acquitted themselves well in the first half at Old Trafford but were unable to break the deadlock as the two sides went in level at the break.

Arsenal finally made the breakthrough in the 69th minute from the penalty spot, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coolly slotted home his second Premier League goal of the season after Hector Bellerin had been brought down by Paul Pogba in the box.

United were unable to conjure an equaliser and former Manchester United star Neville felt that the Gunners were worthy winners.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports towards the end of the game, Neville said: “Arsenal are managing this game well, and but for a 15-period after half-time when United were stronger, Arsenal have been tactically better in this game and deserve to be where they are.”

He later added: “They deserve this, Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has set them up brilliantly today and they’ve applied themselves within the system really well.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action next weekend when they take on Aston Villa at home next Sunday evening.

Before that, the Gunners are in action against Molde at The Emirates in the Europa League.

