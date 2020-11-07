‘He’s on fire’: Rio Ferdinand salutes Man United star after win at Everton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise after the Portugal playmaker inspired Manchester United to a 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend.

It was Everton who took the lead at Goodison Park when Bernard fired home a low shot into the bottom corner in the 19th minute.

However, Manchester United levelled six minutes later when Fernandes expertly headed home Luke Shaw’s cross from inside the box.

Fernandes the put Manchester United ahead in the 32 minute when his cross meant for Marcus Rashford went in off the post.

And substitute Edinson Cavani fired home a third goal in the 95th minute to net his first strike for the Red Devils since his free transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

Fernandes has now scored five goals and has made three assists in the Premier League this season – and Red Devils legend Ferdinand was impressed by his performance on Saturday.

“Man United under Ole have been able to pull out a performance when they really needed it and today was one of those,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“I thought they frustrated Everton today. And when the big moments in the game, they were clinical.

“Fernandes – two goals and an assist. This guy is on fire. Ole must be thankful he’s got him.

“Thirty goal involvements in 33 games, that says it all about how he’s doing.”

The win, which is just their third of the season in the top flight, lifted Manchester United up to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday 21 November.

They are then back in Champions League action when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir at home on 24 November looking to make amends for their 2-1 defeat in Turkey last week.

