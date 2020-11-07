Paul Merson issues warning to Man United ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United’s clash with Everton on Saturday will be the biggest test of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career.

The Red Devils head into the game under pressure after having suffered back to back defeats in all competitions.

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford by Arsenal last weekend, before they also suffered a 2-1 defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far this season, and they have only won two of their opening six games in the top flight under Solskjaer.

Manchester United travel to face high-flying Everton on Saturday and former Arsenal star Merson has talked up the importance of the game for Solskjaer and his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Solskjaer will be under severe pressure. Let’s be honest, this is Manchester United, the biggest club in world football, and where they are in the league is not acceptable. It’s not like only two or three games have gone. And not only that, the performances have been poor.

“The way they capitulated against Tottenham, Arsenal weren’t great but did a job on them. United looked lost, and then they went to Istanbul, who are not a top European team, and they have been beaten.

“If Solskjaer gets to Saturday [away at Everton], it will be the biggest game of his managerial career so far, if he gets to Saturday.

“(Mauricio) Pochettino was on Sky Sports on Monday. It all comes down to timing. Managers go on Sky because they want to be seen, and then people say, ‘I forgot Pochettino was out of a job’.

“I’m not saying Manchester United will say that, but fans and people do and it [the rumours] get going.

“If you look at Solskjaer’s record, he goes on streaks of six or seven wins, but then he could go four or five games without winning.

“You cannot have that, when you’re a top club like Manchester United and you want to win Premier League titles, you have to nip poor form in the bud early.

“Let’s face it, United are out of the title race. People keep saying the Premier League is open this season but who’s top of the league? Liverpool. The top team are still top. For the last 50 years and the next 50 years, you can’t get rid of 25 players, you just get rid of the manager.”

Manchester United were aiming to try and challenge for the title this term after they finished third in the table last season.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on 21 November.

