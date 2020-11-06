‘Doing nothing’: Paul Scholes slams Man United star

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has accused Anthony Martial of “doing nothing” in Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

The France international started the group-stage fixture in search of successive Champions League goals after Martial had netted in a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to impose himself on the Champions League fixture despite getting on the score-sheet just before half-time in Turkey.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 12th minute thanks to former Chelsea FC striker Demba Ba before Edin Visca extended the home side’s lead in the 40th minute.

Manchester United managed to halve the deficit three minutes later when Martial got on the score sheet but the French striker’s goal proved nothing more than a consolation.

Martial touched the ball 57 times during the Champions League tie in comparison to Nemanja Matic, who had 137 touches during their 2-1 defeat in Istanbul.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes wasn’t impressed with Martial’s performance in the 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

“There was an element of commitment, I just think the quality was so bad,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“The amount of times they gave the ball away, made bad decisions, trying to beat a man.

“Paul Pogba when he came on he was trying to beat a man, trying to hold someone off instead of passing and keep it moving.

“The movement from the centre forwards was virtually non-existent. Anthony Martial, the amount of times I looked up when a midfielder had the ball he was just stood in between the two centre halves doing nothing.

“It was just a real lack of quality, for me, I’m trying to find a reason for it but at the end of the day I think they were in good positions, but the final bit, the quality was really, really lacking.”

Martial is set to return to the Manchester United side this weekend after the French striker served his three-game suspension in the Premier League.

The France international was sent off for violent conduct in Manchester United’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break.

Martial has scored two goals and made one assist in three Champions League games so far this season but the French striker has only made one assist in three Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United will take on Everton on Saturday.

