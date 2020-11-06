‘Doing nothing’: Paul Scholes slams Man United star

Paul Scholes criticises Anthony Martial's performance in Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 6 November 2020, 06:00 UK
Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has accused Anthony Martial of “doing nothing” in Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

The France international started the group-stage fixture in search of successive Champions League goals after Martial had netted in a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to impose himself on the Champions League fixture despite getting on the score-sheet just before half-time in Turkey.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 12th minute thanks to former Chelsea FC striker Demba Ba before Edin Visca extended the home side’s lead in the 40th minute.

Manchester United managed to halve the deficit three minutes later when Martial got on the score sheet but the French striker’s goal proved nothing more than a consolation.

Martial touched the ball 57 times during the Champions League tie in comparison to Nemanja Matic, who had 137 touches during their 2-1 defeat in Istanbul.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes wasn’t impressed with Martial’s performance in the 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

“There was an element of commitment, I just think the quality was so bad,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“The amount of times they gave the ball away, made bad decisions, trying to beat a man.

“Paul Pogba when he came on he was trying to beat a man, trying to hold someone off instead of passing and keep it moving.

“The movement from the centre forwards was virtually non-existent. Anthony Martial, the amount of times I looked up when a midfielder had the ball he was just stood in between the two centre halves doing nothing.

“It was just a real lack of quality, for me, I’m trying to find a reason for it but at the end of the day I think they were in good positions, but the final bit, the quality was really, really lacking.”

Martial is set to return to the Manchester United side this weekend after the French striker served his three-game suspension in the Premier League.

The France international was sent off for violent conduct in Manchester United’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break.

Martial has scored two goals and made one assist in three Champions League games so far this season but the French striker has only made one assist in three Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United will take on Everton on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand makes admission about Arsenal signing Thomas Partey
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand hails Chelsea FC signing after 3-0 win over Rennes
Frank Lampard
‘Genius’: Pat Nevin raves about summer Chelsea FC signing
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues fresh update on Christian Pulisic for Chelsea FC fans
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mohamed Elneny explains how Mikel Arteta helped Arsenal to beat Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard admits he’s been delighted by summer Chelsea FC signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Millennium Man Rafael Nadal marks 1,000 match-wins – but that is just the tip of the iceberg
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta
Paul Merson
Paul Merson describes Chelsea FC star as a ‘Rolls-Royce’
ScoopDragon Football News Network