Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for his handling of David De Gea’s situation at Manchester United, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Manchester United manager has stuck with the Spain international despite De Gea’s mixed performances since the Norwegian head coach took over the reins at Old Trafford back in December 2018.

De Gea has made a lot of high profile errors to heap pressure on the Manchester United number one following Dean Henderson’s excellent performances on loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson signed a new contract upon his return to Manchester United in the summer transfer window before providing De Gea with competition for a starting spot.

Solskjaer has resisted calls to drop De Gea and start Henderson so far this season and the Spanish shot-stopper has responded with some fine performances.

The 30-year-old made two big saves in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

And BBC Sport pundit Crooks has been impressed with Solskjaer’s handling of De Gea.

“The Manchester United keeper has taken some stick and from those who should have known better,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“There was even a time when some pundits thought he should have been dropped. For whom exactly? Someone with less experience? Oh I see, let’s throw some other goalkeeper into the lions’ den so we can destroy him after a couple of games, shall we?

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to ignore those overtures and stick with one of the few genuine world-class goalkeepers in the game.

“His point-blank save from West Brom’s Conor Townsend was crucial to Saturday’s victory.”

De Gea was part of the Manchester United side that won the Premier League title in 2013.

The Red Devils shot-stopper has made 415 appearances in all competitions over the past nine years.

De Gea has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup in his Manchester United career.

The Red Devils will take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

