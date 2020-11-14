Donny van de Beek reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advice about Man United career

Donny van de Beek has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has advised the Manchester United signing to be patient at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international moved to Manchester United in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Van de Beek, who put pen to paper on a long-term deal, arrived at Manchester United following four impressive seasons in the Ajax first team.

However, the 23-year-old has found his first-team opportunities limited at the 20-time English champions since his arrival at the end of August.

Van de Beek has made five substitute appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign, scoring a consolation goal in a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

The Dutch midfielder has started two games in the Champions League as well as making a substitute appearance in a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of their group-stage campaign.

Solskjaer has been criticised for failing to give Van de Beek a chance to cement a starting place in the Manchester United team following his big-money move.

Van de Beek lifted the lid on a recent conversation with Solskjaer about his current situation at Manchester United.

Asked what Solskjaer has said about Van de Beek’s start at Manchester United, the Dutch midfielder told reporters:

“That I have to be patient but also that I just have to continue with what I have been doing.

“And that he’s seen that I have a good impact when I come on to the pitch.

“My time is definitely coming. And when those opportunities come, I have to be there.”

Van de Beek has scored one goal and has made one assist in his Manchester United career so far.

The Netherlands international was a key part of the Ajax side that won the Eredivisie title in 2019, scoring 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Manchester United will host West Brom in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford next Saturday.

