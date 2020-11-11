Chris Sutton makes Man United prediction about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will still be in charge of Manchester United at Christmas, according to Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils boss has endured a challenging start to the 2020-21 Premier League season despite ending the previous campaign on a high note thanks partly to the prolific form of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax before the Red Devils hurriedly wrapped up the signings of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore.

The 20-time English champions have collected 10 points from their opening seven games to leave Manchester United in mid-table heading into November’s international break.

Manchester United have secured victories over Brighton, Newcastle United and Everton, but Solskjaer’s side have suffered defeats by Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a level of consistency in the Premier League despite Manchester United having secured impressive victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League before a shock 2-1 defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir.

Solskjaer has faced speculation surrounding his future at Manchester United amid reports the Red Devils have contacted former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino about replacing the Norwegian.

However, former Chelsea FC striker Sutton reckons Solskjaer will battle through some uncomfortable moments to continue as Manchester United manager until at least Christmas.

“United are 14th now and that’s not where they like to be,” Sutton told The Mail.

“If they win their game in hand by a few goals, however, they could go seventh.

“Solskjaer has a habit of digging out big wins, including away at Everton. I suspect he’s going nowhere.”

Manchester United are sitting in 14th position in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of leaders Leicester City with a game in hand.

The Red Devils will host West Brom in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday 21 November.

