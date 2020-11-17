Paul Pogba sends honest message to Man United fans

Paul Pogba has admitted that he is going through the most difficult moment of his career at Manchester United.

The France international has made a stuttering start to the 2020-21 Premier League season to raise questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s reckless tackle allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score a winner from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Manchester United in his last appearance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the club-record signing sparingly in the current campaign.

Pogba has moved down the pecking order in the Manchester United midfield following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has started four of Manchester United’s seven games so far, making a further three appearances from the bench.

The World Cup winner has also only started one of their three Champions League group-stage fixtures under pressure from summer signing Donny van de Beek.

Speaking to RTL, as quoted by Goal, Pogba admitted that he is in a difficult moment in his Manchester United career.

“I had never known such a difficult period in my career,” Pogba said.

“The French national team is a breath of fresh air. We are very happy to come here and all very happy to see each other again.

“It is not the same as with the club. We all group together, it is magical. We realise that everyone is happy to come and that makes a difference.”

Pogba moved back to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The French midfielder has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus or a move to Real Madrid on a regular basis over the past three seasons.

Manchester United will host West Brom in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

