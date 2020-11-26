Paul Scholes believes Donny van de Beek is best-suited to a number six role in the Manchester United team after his performance in their 4-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to give Van de Beek just his fifth start of the 2020-21 season for the visit of the Turkish side after the Netherlands international moved to Manchester United in the summer.

Van de Beek has previously been used in a number 10 role behind the strikers when Solskjaer has used the Dutch playmaker as an impact substitute in the Premier League.

However, the 23-year-old started in a deeper role for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash to give Bruno Fernandes more freedom in a more advanced position.

Fernandes scored twice, Marcus Rashford netted a 35th-minute penalty before Daniel James sealed three points in added time at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek finished with 88 per cent pass completion in the middle of the park in Manchester United’s 4-1 rout of Istanbul Basaksehir.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Van de Beek should be used in a number six role in the Red Devils team.

“It’s a good question, you have to say where he played tonight is his best position,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“I think he’s good enough at that [the defensive work]. I think he’ll be willing to try to do that.

“It won’t be the defensive quality he brings, the quality he’ll bring is the link-up play between the forward players which is important.”

Manchester United will take on Southampton at St Mary’s in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will host Paris Saint-Germain in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

