Rio Ferdinand slams Man United’s decision to sell 30-year-old defender

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United made a mistake selling Rafael Da Silva after the Brazilian impressed in Istanbul Basaksehir’s 2-1 victory over his former club in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils faced their former right-back in the Turkish city as well as ex-Chelsea FC striker Demba Ba and Liverpool FC cult hero Martin Skrtel in their third Champions League group-stage fixture of the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United made the trip to Turkey in a rich vein of form following their 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 5-0 winners against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford last week.

Ba broke the deadlock for Istanbul Basaksehir in the 13th minute before the hosts extended their lead five minutes before half-time courtesy of Edin Visca.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial did manage to halve the deficit in the 43rd minute but Solskjaer’s side were unable to find an equaliser to slump to a humiliating defeat.

Rafael was particularly impressive as the tenacious Brazilian full-back won six challenges, one aerial challenge and finished with 78 per cent pass completion.

The South American defender managed to keep in-form Marcus Rashford relatively muted throughout the Champions League fixture.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand felt that the Red Devils made a mistake selling Rafael in 2015.

Ferdinand tweeted: “We never should have sold @orafa2 #facts.”

Rafael netted five times in 170 games during his Old Trafford career, winning three Premier League titles.

Manchester United sold Rafael to French side Lyon in 2015 during Louis van Gaal’s stint at Old Trafford.

Rafael scored two goals in 139 games in all competitions for the French club.

The Brazilian right-back moved to Istanbul Basaksehir on a free transfer in the 2020 summer transfer window.

