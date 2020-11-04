Roy Keane claims Man United won’t win the title with these two players

Roy Keane says Scott McTominay and Fred have had their chance in the Man United team but aren't title-winning midfielders

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 4 November 2020, 08:30 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane reckons Manchester United won’t win the Premier League title as long as Fred and Scott McTominay are playing in their midfield.

The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a winner from the penalty spot in the second half.

Manchester United have struggled to find a level of consistency this season after the Red Devils impressed in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 2-1 winners against Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

The Red Devils played out a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend before a 5-0 rout of RB Leipzig in their second Champions League group-stage fixture in Manchester.

However, Solskjaer’s side couldn’t continue their prolific form against Mikel Arteta’s side after the Red Devils slumped to their third Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United are in 15th position in the table after a mixed start to the Premier League campaign.

Fred and McTominay have both featured in five of Manchester United’s six games as Solskjaer uses the duo as holding midfielders to give Bruno Fernandes more creative freedom.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane doesn’t believe Fred or McTominay have proven themselves to be up to the standard required for a team that wants to challenge for the Premier League title.

“There’s nothing wrong with Man United winning a game 3-1, or 3-2, you’ve got to get on the front-foot,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Last year, Chelsea scored more goals than them, Leicester scored more goals than them.

“People talk about Fred and McTominay in midfield, they’ve had their chance, we’ve seen them.

“I don’t think they’re bad players, but they won’t get United back to winning league titles. Tim [Cahill, fellow pundit on Sky Sports] makes a point there about Man United having great players, I don’t see it, I don’t see the great players.

“They have some very good players, but they need to show a bit more.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their next Champions League game on Wednesday night before the short journey to Everton next weekend.

