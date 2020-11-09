Michael Owen delivers his verdict on Edinson Cavani at Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Edinson Cavani will end up being an excellent signing for Manchester United – but he fears that he may not get the service he deserves.

The Uruguay international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Cavani netted his first goal for Manchester United on Saturday afternoon when he came off the bench to fire home from close range in the 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

The 33-year-old will be hoping to continue his good form for Manchester United in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to climb the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is a big fan of Cavani, but he feels that he may not get as much service as he would have done in previous Red Devils teams.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “Manchester United of old, he would have scored hundreds of goals in those teams.

“Now, are they going to get lots of crosses into the box and cut-backs that he preys on?

“It’s a very good signing, I just hope he gets the ammunition to fire the bullets.”

Manchester United – who finished third in the top flight last term – will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

